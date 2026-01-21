Left Menu

Prince Harry's Legal Showdown: A Royal Battle for Privacy

Prince Harry has taken on the Daily Mail's publisher, accusing them of infringing his privacy. In court, he denied claims that his social circle leaked information to the press. His lawsuit, which includes other prominent figures like Elton John, aims to expose systematic unlawful information gathering.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry faced the High Court, denying allegations that his social circle leaked stories to the Daily Mail, as he battles the publication's publisher for privacy violations.

Alongside other high-profile claimants including Elton John, the Duke of Sussex accuses the Mail's publisher of unlawfully gathering information through hacking and deception. Associated Newspapers refutes these claims, calling them smears.

Harry, determined to reveal the truth, argues this lawsuit is a 'last hope' against systematic abuses by a powerful media entity. The trial also sees testimonies from figures like Liz Hurley and David Furnish, expanding the phone-hacking scandal's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

