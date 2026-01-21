Eternal's Leadership Shift: Deepinder Goyal's Visionary Leap Beyond Zomato and Blinkit

Deepinder Goyal, the visionary co-founder of Eternal, has announced his decision to step down from his role as Group CEO, passing the torch to Albinder Dhindsa, current Blinkit CEO. This leadership transition will take effect from February 1, marking a new chapter for Eternal, which oversees both Zomato and Blinkit.

Goyal penned a letter to shareholders explaining his departure from the top job to embark on ventures that push the boundaries of exploration and experimentation beyond Eternal's strategic scope. He emphasized the necessity of pursuing these high-risk ideas outside the confines of a public company.

Despite his transition to Vice Chairman, Goyal's financial and visionary alignment with Eternal remains strong. He continues to invest in new areas, having announced a $25 million financial commitment to 'Continue Research', a venture aiming to advance health and longevity research. Goyal's exit heralds a focus on maintaining Eternal's trajectory as a leading company with significant long-term value creation for shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)