Left Menu

Eternal's Leadership Shift: Deepinder Goyal's Visionary Leap Beyond Zomato and Blinkit

Deepinder Goyal is stepping down as Group CEO of Eternal, the parent company of Blinkit and Zomato, to explore new, high-risk ventures. Albinder Dhindsa will succeed him. Goyal will now serve as Vice Chairman, focusing on innovative projects outside Eternal's strategic scope. His financial interests remain aligned with the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 19:59 IST
Eternal's Leadership Shift: Deepinder Goyal's Visionary Leap Beyond Zomato and Blinkit
Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Deepinder Goyal, the visionary co-founder of Eternal, has announced his decision to step down from his role as Group CEO, passing the torch to Albinder Dhindsa, current Blinkit CEO. This leadership transition will take effect from February 1, marking a new chapter for Eternal, which oversees both Zomato and Blinkit.

Goyal penned a letter to shareholders explaining his departure from the top job to embark on ventures that push the boundaries of exploration and experimentation beyond Eternal's strategic scope. He emphasized the necessity of pursuing these high-risk ideas outside the confines of a public company.

Despite his transition to Vice Chairman, Goyal's financial and visionary alignment with Eternal remains strong. He continues to invest in new areas, having announced a $25 million financial commitment to 'Continue Research', a venture aiming to advance health and longevity research. Goyal's exit heralds a focus on maintaining Eternal's trajectory as a leading company with significant long-term value creation for shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026