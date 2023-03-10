Gas cargoes stranded near Russia due to Crimea bridge restrictions - traders

Several tankers loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have been unable to cross under Russia's Crimea bridge due to security restrictions, traders said on Friday, prompting suppliers to use other routes out of Russia.

The 12-mile (19 km) road and rail bridge, which was personally opened by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, was bombed in October in an attack Russia said was carried out by Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)