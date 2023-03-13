2 killed, 3 injured as car rams into two bikes, e-rickshaw in UP

A car rammed into two motorcycles and an e-rickshaw here, killing a couple and injuring three others, police said on Monday.

The car being drive on the wrong side of the road hit the bikes and an e-rickshaw on Sunday night in front of a petrol pump near Nawabganj Mandi, police said.

Rajendra (40) and his wife Pushpa (40) were killed in the accident while three others, including the rider of a motorcycle and two others on the e-rickshaw, were injured, police said.

Bareilly's Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Rajkumar Aggarwal said the police have started legal action by seizing the car.

Police said the car was going towards Pilibhit when its driver, who was in an inebriated condition, lost control and came to the other side of the road, leading to the accident.

