Left Menu

2 killed, 3 injured as car rams into two bikes, e-rickshaw in UP

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 16:04 IST
2 killed, 3 injured as car rams into two bikes, e-rickshaw in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A car rammed into two motorcycles and an e-rickshaw here, killing a couple and injuring three others, police said on Monday.

The car being drive on the wrong side of the road hit the bikes and an e-rickshaw on Sunday night in front of a petrol pump near Nawabganj Mandi, police said.

Rajendra (40) and his wife Pushpa (40) were killed in the accident while three others, including the rider of a motorcycle and two others on the e-rickshaw, were injured, police said.

Bareilly's Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Rajkumar Aggarwal said the police have started legal action by seizing the car.

Police said the car was going towards Pilibhit when its driver, who was in an inebriated condition, lost control and came to the other side of the road, leading to the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023