Ireland welcomes acquisition of SVB's UK arm by HSBC, minister says
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 19:29 IST
Ireland welcomes the acquisition of the British arm of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank by HSBC, Irish finance minister Michael McGrath said before a meeting with euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on Monday
McGrath said it was still "early days" with respect to seeing the impact of the collapse of SVB.
