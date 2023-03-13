Left Menu

Ireland welcomes acquisition of SVB's UK arm by HSBC, minister says

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 19:29 IST
Ireland welcomes the acquisition of the British arm of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank by HSBC, Irish finance minister Michael McGrath said before a meeting with euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on Monday

McGrath said it was still "early days" with respect to seeing the impact of the collapse of SVB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

