Airlines cancelled 1,171 flights due to technical reasons in 2022

As many as 1,171 flights were cancelled due to technical reasons in 2022, according to the civil aviation ministry.

In 2021, the number was 931 while it was 1,481 in 2020, as per the DGCA data provided in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh on Monday.

The details of flights cancelled due to technical reasons are those submitted by airlines to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

''The responsibility for maintaining the aircraft lies with the airline who is required to ensure that the aircraft is maintained as per the maintenance programme approved by the DGCA,'' Singh said.

He said DGCA ensures that the airline and the maintenance organisation continue to comply with the regulatory requirements against which they have been initially approved through a system of surveillance, audits, spot checks and night surveillance, among others.

''In case of the non-compliances, DGCA ensures that rectification steps are taken by the airlines/ maintenance organisation. DGCA initiates enforcement actions against organisation/ personnel in case violations are found, which may include warning, suspension, and cancellation, including the imposition of financial penalty,'' he added.

