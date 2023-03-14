Left Menu

Thousands of bus drivers at UK's National Express suspend strikes -union

"Following significant progress with the company in negotiations, an improved pay offer was made," Unite's regional officer, Sulinder Singh, said in a statement. The union, which did not disclose details about the new offer, said it will start indefinite strike action from March 20 if the new offer is rejected in the ballot.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2023 01:40 IST | Created: 14-03-2023 01:40 IST
A planned strike by thousands of British drivers at National Express has been suspended, their union said on Monday, adding that its members will be balloted on an improved pay offer from the employer. More than 3,200 drivers and 200 engineers at National Express West Midlands were set to begin "all out strikes" over pay on March 16, according to Unite, which said earlier this month that workers were offered "a real terms pay cut."

Profits at London-listed National Express were boosted by commuters travelling by coach due to rail strikes last year, when train journeys were severely impacted by sporadic industrial action. "Following significant progress with the company in negotiations, an improved pay offer was made," Unite's regional officer, Sulinder Singh, said in a statement.

The union, which did not disclose details about the new offer, said it will start indefinite strike action from March 20 if the new offer is rejected in the ballot.

