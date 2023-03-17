Kolkata Metro introduces new Chinese rake

Kolkata Metro Railway on Friday introduced a new Chinese rake along its north-south route, four years after it arrived in the city, an official said on Friday.

The hold-up was attributed to customisation requirements that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kolkata Metro General Manager Arun Arora introduced the rake at Dum Dum station and it travelled up to Park Street, he said.

The Metro official said the induction of the new Dalian rake took the total number of rakes along the north-south alignment between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas stations to 30.

The Dalian rake has better passenger amenities, including wider doors, jerk-free ride, modular and wider vestibules and full CCTV coverage, he said.

''The customisation of the new rake as per the requirements of the Kolkata Metro was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,'' the official said.

The Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) of the Indian Railway gave its green signal following the completion of customisation, he said.

The mandatory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for commencing services was received thereafter, following necessary tests, the official said.

Having arrived in March, 2019, this was the first of the 14 metro rakes ordered for the Kolkata Metro Railway from China's Dalian.

''The rest of the rakes will also start coming,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)