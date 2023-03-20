Left Menu

DGFT notifies procedure for issuance of registration certificate for import of marble, Areca nut from Bhutan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:45 IST
DGFT notifies procedure for issuance of registration certificate for import of marble, Areca nut from Bhutan

The commerce ministry on Monday notified the procedure for issuance of registration certificate for the import of marble, and Areca nut from Bhutan without minimum import price (MIP) condition. The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said that the last date for filing online applications for the certificates will be April 10 for 2023-24.

''For 2023-24 onwards, a total of 17,000 MT (ton) of fresh (green) Areca nut…and 10,000 MT of marble…may be imported without MIP from Bhutan," the DGFT said.

An importer will have to seek the certificate before importing these commodities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023