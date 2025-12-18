Tata Power Invests for Future Growth in Bhutan's Hydro Sector

Tata Power made headlines on Thursday with the announcement of a Rs 64 crore investment in Bhutan's Khorlochhu Hydro Power Limited (KHPL). The deal is part of an agreement to secure a 40% stake in the Bhutan-based entity, illustrating Tata Power's strategic push into hydroelectric energy.

Having already executed a Share Purchase Agreement in October 2024, Tata Power has now invested the third tranche of Rs 64 crore, out of a total of approximately Rs 830 crore. This investment translates into 64,00,000 equity shares at Rs 100 each, as noted in a recent exchange filing.

Known for its vast 15.9 GW energy portfolio spanning thermal, solar, and wind, Tata Power is also setting its sights on the nuclear energy space. Pending necessary legal amendments, the company plans to venture into the nuclear sector by establishing small modular reactor projects with capacities between 20 and 50 megawatts.

(With inputs from agencies.)