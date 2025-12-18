Left Menu

Tata Power Invests for Future Growth in Bhutan's Hydro Sector

Tata Power invests Rs 64 crore in Khorlochhu Hydro Power Limited, acquiring a 40% stake as part of a larger Rs 830 crore agreement. Tata aims to broaden its energy portfolio which currently includes thermal, solar, and wind, and plans to enter the nuclear sector with small modular reactors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:52 IST
Tata Power Invests for Future Growth in Bhutan's Hydro Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power made headlines on Thursday with the announcement of a Rs 64 crore investment in Bhutan's Khorlochhu Hydro Power Limited (KHPL). The deal is part of an agreement to secure a 40% stake in the Bhutan-based entity, illustrating Tata Power's strategic push into hydroelectric energy.

Having already executed a Share Purchase Agreement in October 2024, Tata Power has now invested the third tranche of Rs 64 crore, out of a total of approximately Rs 830 crore. This investment translates into 64,00,000 equity shares at Rs 100 each, as noted in a recent exchange filing.

Known for its vast 15.9 GW energy portfolio spanning thermal, solar, and wind, Tata Power is also setting its sights on the nuclear energy space. Pending necessary legal amendments, the company plans to venture into the nuclear sector by establishing small modular reactor projects with capacities between 20 and 50 megawatts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025