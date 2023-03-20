Left Menu

Delhi LG chairs meet aimed at easing traffic congestion

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 23:57 IST
Delhi LG chairs meet aimed at easing traffic congestion
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ease traffic congestion and improve overall mobility on the city roads, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena chaired a meeting on Monday and approved decisions like alternate road plans and Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans for Delhi Metro stations, a statement from the LG office said.

Several decisions have been taken at the meeting that was held with the governing body of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC), it said.

To ease the traffic situation and improve mobility, transport and transit in the city including alternate road plan from Chhatarpur on MG Road to Goalpahari at Haryana border have been approved at the meeting.

Walkability plan for Mandi House and MMI plans for Shadipur, Mayur Vihar and Peeragarhi Metro Stations have also been cleared, the statement from the LG office said.

Other decisions included approval of interconnected street network, street design, signalized and grade separated street crossings, model interchange locations and parkings for cycles, buses, auto rickshaw and private cars, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023