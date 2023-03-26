China supports accounting firms, including Deloitte, doing business in the country
26-03-2023
China's vice minister of finance, Zhu Zhongming, said that China supports international accounting firms, including Deloitte, operating in China, the ministry said in a statement. The comments came after Zhu met with Deloitte's Global Council Chairman, Shu Yawei, in Beijing on Sunday.
According to the statement, Shu said that Deloitte Global supports Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu - the firm's China presence - to accept and "resolutely implement" the administrative penalty previously handed down by the Ministry of Finance.
