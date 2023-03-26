China supports accounting firms, including Deloitte, doing business in the country

China's vice minister of finance, Zhu Zhongming, said that China supports international accounting firms, including Deloitte, operating in China, the ministry said in a statement. The comments came after Zhu met with Deloitte's Global Council Chairman, Shu Yawei, in Beijing on Sunday.

According to the statement, Shu said that Deloitte Global supports Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu - the firm's China presence - to accept and "resolutely implement" the administrative penalty previously handed down by the Ministry of Finance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)