China's Baidu cancels ChatGPT-like Ernie bot's livestreamed product launch

Chinese search engine giant Baidu on Monday cancelled a planned livestreamed product launch open to media and public related to its ChatGPT-like Ernie bot.

The launch was meant to take place on Monday afternoon but has instead been changed to a closed-door meeting with the first batch of companies that are testing the product, Baidu said in a statement on Monday morning.

