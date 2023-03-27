Left Menu

The beautiful mosque, built by The IB Group, will be known as Azeez Masjid

Some buildings are famous for their architecture. Recently, the country's leading company, the IB Group, built a mosque in Rajnandgaon, which will be operated by the Azeez Memorial Trust. The mosque is also being seen from the perspective of tourism.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 13:22 IST
The beautiful mosque, built by The IB Group, will be known as Azeez Masjid. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/GPRC): Some buildings are famous for their architecture. Recently, the country's leading company, the IB Group, built a mosque in Rajnandgaon, which will be operated by the Azeez Memorial Trust. The mosque is also being seen from the perspective of tourism. The beautiful mosque, which is built on a 3-acre area took nearly 2 years to complete the construction. About 200 workers from Rajasthan worked day and night to complete the construction and decoration of the mosque. The grandeur of Azeez Masjid can be estimated from the fact that more than 500 worshippers can offer prayers together.

On this occasion, Hafiz Kari and Imam Shah Nawaz Ashraf Haideri, from Banaras, addressed the gathering. IB Group MD, Bahadur Ali, said, "Several years ago, after seeing a mosque, I wanted a mosque for prayers in my Rajnandgaon too. For this, the idea of building this mosque came up. In order to fulfil the same vision, we brought in stones, marbles, chandeliers, lights, and other decorative items used in the mosque from other states and countries, apart from the craftsmen."

On March 21st, the mosque commenced with a series of Fajr prayers at 5:10 am in the morning, with the participation of several worshipers. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

