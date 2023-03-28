Left Menu

Video of 'Haryanvi song' being played in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

A purported video of a popular Haryanvi song being played on the public address system inside a Delhi Metro coach has become widely circulated on social media.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is aware of the video, a senior official said on Tuesday.It is very difficult to ascertain the authenticity of such videos.

Updated: 28-03-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:02 IST
Video of 'Haryanvi song' being played in Delhi Metro coach goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

A purported video of a popular Haryanvi song being played on the public address system inside a Delhi Metro coach has become widely circulated on social media.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is aware of the video, a senior official said on Tuesday.

''It is very difficult to ascertain the authenticity of such videos. We shall, however, be cross-checking on the issue,'' he said.

In the undated video, a group of passengers can be seen standing near the door of a Delhi Metro coach when the Haryanvi song ''2 Numbari'' starts playing. Some commuters can also be seen giggling as the song begins. The song stops shortly after.

The video, recently shared by an user on Instagram, has clocked one lakh likes.

The caption in his video post reads -- ''Driver playing songs in Delhi Metro - POV: It's Friday Night''.

Delhi Metro had recently urged people not to make Instagram Reels inside trains and premises at the inconvenience of their fellow passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

