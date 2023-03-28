Left Menu

India's exports hit record in 2022-23 at USD 750 bn: Piyush Goyal

India's total exports crossed USD 750 billion with two-to-three days still left in financial 2022-23, and is the highest by the country ever.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 22:31 IST
Union minister Piyush Goyal. Image Credit: ANI
"The naysayers have been proven wrong. I am happy to share today that India has crossed USD 750 Billion of exports. There has been growth in both goods & services exports," Goyal said at the event. "Given the fact that the whole world is in recession, inflation is at an all-time high for most developed countries, interest rates are shooting up and there's a sense of doom & gloom in rest of the world, India's performance has filled us with pride," he added.

India is opening doors wider to international trade, Goyal said. During April-February, India's exports figures were about USD 703 billion, data showed. During the same period of 2021-22, the export figures were USD 605.01 billion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

