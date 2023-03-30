Left Menu

Europe's markets regulator to probe CDS market after bank turmoil

"ESMA, together with the national regulators, has been looking into the recent market movements, including in the CDS market," a spokesperson for the EU securities watchdog said. The move comes after European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday that volatility in Deutsche Bank shares was concerning as it showed investors were on edge and could be spooked by moves in the small market for CDS, a form of insurance for bondholders.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:43 IST
Europe's markets regulator to probe CDS market after bank turmoil

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said it is scrutinising recent market movements, including the credit default swaps (CDS) market, after recent trading volatility. "ESMA, together with the national regulators, has been looking into the recent market movements, including in the CDS market," a spokesperson for the EU securities watchdog said.

The move comes after European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday that volatility in Deutsche Bank shares was concerning as it showed investors were on edge and could be spooked by moves in the small market for CDS, a form of insurance for bondholders. Enria also said that a selloff in the illiquid CDS market could have broader ramifications for the much larger share market and called for CDS to be centrally cleared.

Regulators are singling out a trade in Deutsche Bank CDS that they suspect fueled a global selloff on Friday, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023