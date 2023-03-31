Russian rouble slumps to over 11-month low vs dollar, euro, yuan

The Russian rouble slumped to a more than 11-month low against the dollar and euro on Friday, buffeted by geopolitical headwinds over the conflict in Ukraine and struggling to benefit from higher oil prices. By 1516 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% weaker against the dollar at 77.54, earlier falling to 77.9500, its weakest since April 20, 2022.

The rouble also hit over 11-month lows against the euro a yuan. It was last down 0.1% to trade at 84.47 versus the euro and down 0.7% against the yuan to 11.28 . The Russian currency has now lost the support of month-end tax payments that usually see exporters convert foreign exchange revenues into roubles.

The rouble has been on a steadily weakening trend throughout March and the first quarter, under external pressure since a Western price cap on Russia's oil sales came into force in early December alongside a European Union embargo on buying sea-borne Russian oil. The risk of lower export earnings as a result, the cost of reorienting raw material supplies east and the recent plunge in oil prices to a more than one-year low have all impacted the rouble rate.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $79.7 a barrel, moving clear of mid-march lows. Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.5% to 991.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1% lower at 2,441.2 points. Shares in Russian flag carrier Aeroflot slumped around 5% after the company's board recommended not paying dividends on its 2022 results.

Russia's dominant lender Sberbank on Friday said it had cancelled commission fees for citizens called up for military service. Banks already offer other benefits to soldiers, including loan payment holidays. Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has been sharply rebuked by investors for participating in that scheme.

