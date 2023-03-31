IMF board approves $15.6 bln loan for Ukraine -source
The executive board of the International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a four-year $15.6 billion financing package for Ukraine to help the country meet urgent funding needs as it continues to defend against Russia's invasion, a source told Reuters.
The loan is Ukraine's biggest since Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and the first major package approved by the IMF to a country involved in an active conflict.
