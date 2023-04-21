Left Menu

MORNING BID EUROPE-Purchasing managers of the world, diverge

European and British services PMIs are seen steady and staying in expansion mode. British retail sales are expected to fall, adding up to a somewhat confounding picture. Asian markets were in caution mode through Friday, and MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index headed for its worst week since Silicon Valley Bank failed six weeks ago.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 10:00 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-Purchasing managers of the world, diverge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook A month-long risky-asset rally, in the absence of any further banks collapsing, seems to be running out of steam as economic data offers few excuses for confidence.

Softening second-tier data in the U.S. on Thursday put a bid under bonds for the first time in a few weeks, while bitcoin was clobbered. Purchasing manager's index data are the next set of economic figures due as market focus flings back on growth. British and euro zone manufacturing surveys are seen stuck in contraction territory.

China posted stonking export growth in March, but surprised analysts think that's a one-off. Chinese manufacturing, which can be a leading indicator for Europe and elsewhere, is slowing. Export orders out of tech bellwether Taiwan have nose-dived.

It's a different story on the services side, where robust readings have been taken as signs of strong demand, inflationary pressure and another reason to take interest rates higher. European and British services PMIs are seen steady and staying in expansion mode. British retail sales are expected to fall, adding up to a somewhat confounding picture.

Asian markets were in caution mode through Friday, and MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index headed for its worst week since Silicon Valley Bank failed six weeks ago. Japan itself is looking interesting, with the Nikkei an outlier and hitting an eight-month high as it rides a wave of investor hopes that the world's third-biggest stock market might be in the process of awakening from decades of slumber.

Japanese core inflation also hit its highest since 1981 and has pressure on the central bank to pare back its ultra easy policies. The Bank of Japan meets next week. Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

Data: Eurozone, UK and U.S. PMIs, British retail sales Speakers: Fed's Cook, ECB's de Guindos

Earnings: Proctor and Gamble, Regions Financial, Schlumberger

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global
4
20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the second edition of HR Roundtable organized by Manav Rachna

20+ Highbrow professionals from premier industries shared wisdom at the seco...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023