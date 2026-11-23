US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he gave Nvidia's board sufficient "assurance" regarding CEO Jensen Huang's position amid allegations linked to China, stating that he would not have recommended Huang's reinstatement if he believed the executive had done anything wrong. Speaking to American network CNBC following Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, Trump was asked whether he had assured the company's board of directors that Huang would not face prosecution.

"I didn't use the word 'prosecuted', but I said that we believe—and I put out a statement; I think you probably saw that—we believe he's fine. He's absolutely fine. I gave them enough assurance," Trump said. When asked about his support for Huang's reinstatement, Trump said, "If I thought that he did something wrong, I wouldn't be recommending to his board to hire him."

Trump's remarks come amid continuing scrutiny over allegations involving Huang's reported relationship with a potential Chinese intelligence asset and concerns over the alleged diversion of advanced American AI chips to China. Defending Huang's return to CNBC, Trump described him as a genius whose technological expertise was important for the United States, saying there was "nothing wrong with a comeback".

"We have to protect our geniuses, and he's certainly a genius. And I believe that you have to protect our geniuses. We don't have enough of them," Trump said. The US President also argued that losing a technology leader of Huang's stature could pose a greater long-term threat than the concerns being raised over the controversy.

"Losing the brainpower like somebody like Jensen — to me, that would be a far bigger threat than anything we're talking about," Trump said. Trump had earlier publicly welcomed Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang, describing it as an "absolutely GREAT decision" and calling him a "Great Patriot and National Treasure".

Nvidia, earlier today, announced that Huang had been reinstated with immediate effect as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's Board of Directors, 11 days after Huang stepped down on November 13 following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with an Nvidia executive and another with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom U.S. officials alleged was working with Chinese intelligence The board voted unanimously in favour of his return following discussions with Huang, stating that it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," said Harvey C Jones, Chair of Nvidia's Board. However, the reinstatement has drawn criticism from lawmakers across party lines, with concerns centring on alleged Chinese intelligence connections and the sale and diversion of advanced American AI chips to China.

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast said Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter would appear before congressional committees during the week of November 30 for a recorded, under-oath transcribed interview. Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress on December 1.

Mast said the questioning would cover allegations involving Huang's reported relationship with a potential Chinese intelligence asset, Nvidia's role in alleged chip smuggling and the accessibility of advanced American technology to Chinese companies through remote computing facilities in countries including Singapore and Malaysia. Republican Congressman Don Bacon also criticised the reinstatement, alleging that Huang had been compromised by a Chinese spy and calling for congressional scrutiny of decisions concerning advanced chip exports to China.

Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell have similarly questioned the board's decision, arguing that national security concerns remain unresolved. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has also criticised the reinstatement. Nvidia has said that its board established a committee comprising independent directors to investigate the allegations, with independent legal counsel retained to assist in the inquiry. The company said Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.

The company has also formed a separate National Security and Export Control Committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Trump has maintained that the US government has no reason to believe Huang's reinstatement poses a national security risk, while urging Nvidia to continue its internal investigation into compliance with US export controls. (ANI)