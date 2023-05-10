First edition of Hospital Design Infrastructure Expo Exhibition & Congress to be held from 11th to 13th May 2023

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/ATK): The 1st edition of Hospital Design Infrastructure Expo (HDIE), India's premier trade event on hospital infrastructure, planning, supplies and healthcare development, is to be held at Messe Global Laxmi Lawns, Pune from 11th to 13th May 2023. HDIE is the only trade event in India targeted at those directly involved in the investment, planning, design, build, operations and management of healthcare facilities covering public and private hospitals, clinics and specialty centres. The show is organized by Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited. A major attraction at the event will be a Conference on Health Systems Design & Operations for ensuring patients safety, disaster mitigation and quality of care. The conference will witness the largest gathering of healthcare policy makers, industry leaders, architects, planners, hospital entrepreneurs, academia and Bio technology giants! The presence of eminent representatives from governmental ministries brings up the overall business value of the event further.

Says Sujoy Gomes, Exhibitions Director, Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited, The healthcare industry in India has witnessed a massive increase in investment over the last few years which requires a world class forum with multitrack content across the breadth of this expanding sector. Over 50 Indian and International exhibitors shall showcase a variety of products and technologies like hospital zoom in The 1st Edition Of Hospital Design Infrastructure Expo Exhibition & Congress To Highlight The Growth Potential Of Hospital Infrastructure Sector Hospital Build & Infrastructure India furniture items, Storage units, waste management equipment, patient transportation/ safety systems, hospital security systems, medical apparel items, hospital management group services, water treatment tools building materials, construction tools, architectural products, engineering tools and catering supplies, cleaning tools and sterilization products, HVAC tools, IT systems, medical gases, and real estate development facilities in addition to Efficient healthcare equipment's.

HDIE shall provide the necessary platform for professionals to access latest products & technologies and upgrade to world standards. HDIE is supported by Associations and organizations such as Biomedical Engineering Society of India (BESEI), Indian Society of Hospital Waste Management (ISHWM), Indian Association of Structural Engineers (IASE), Academics With Excellence Spectrum Of Maintenance Engineers, ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL CONSULTANTS, Indian Importers Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Health Tourism Development Centre of Islamic Countries, SME Chamber of India,All India Association of Industries,Quality & Accreditation Institute,European Union of Private Hospitals. This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)