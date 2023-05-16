Direct flights to resume between Bahrain and Qatar as of May 25 -Bahrain state news

Direct flights will resume between Bahrain and Qatar as of May 25, Bahrain's state news agency announced on Monday.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar in 2017 around its support for Islamist movements deemed a threat by Arab neighbours, and its ties with Shi'ite Muslim powers Iran and Turkey. That embargo was lifted in January 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)