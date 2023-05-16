Left Menu

Direct flights to resume between Bahrain and Qatar as of May 25 -Bahrain state news

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 00:02 IST
Direct flights to resume between Bahrain and Qatar as of May 25 -Bahrain state news

Direct flights will resume between Bahrain and Qatar as of May 25, Bahrain's state news agency announced on Monday.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar in 2017 around its support for Islamist movements deemed a threat by Arab neighbours, and its ties with Shi'ite Muslim powers Iran and Turkey. That embargo was lifted in January 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023