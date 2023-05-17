Left Menu

LSEG, Experian shares drag FTSE 100 lower

The financial services sector slid 1% while the broader FTSE 100 shed 0.2%. Experian Plc slid 4.7% after the British credit data firm forecast annual organic revenue to grow between 4% and 6%, while analysts were expecting a 5.8% growth.

London's FTSE 100 slipped for a second session on Wednesday, as London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) slid after an investor consortium sold shares in the market operator, while Experian dropped following its lacklustre annual forecast.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group dropped 4.2% after U.S. buyout firm Blackstone and Thomson Reuters sold shares of the financial market operator worth around 2.7 billion pounds ($3.41 billion), according to Barclays Bank. The financial services sector slid 1% while the broader FTSE 100 shed 0.2%.

Experian Plc slid 4.7% after the British credit data firm forecast annual organic revenue to grow between 4% and 6%, while analysts were expecting a 5.8% growth. The FTSE 250 slid 0.4% as caution lingered with investor focus on U.S. negotiations over the raising of debt limit to avoid a catastrophic default.

British Land Co Plc fell 3% after the company reported a drop in its property valuations, as high borrowing costs and broader economic worries strained sentiment.

