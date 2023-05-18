Left Menu

Chile's economy up for 2nd straight quarter but recovery still falters

Chile's economy grew for the second quarter in a row in early 2023 but failed to impress market participants as recovery in the world's largest copper producer appears to remain hesitant. Gross domestic product rose 0.8% in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, the central bank said on Thursday, up from a small 0.1% expansion a quarter before but below market consensus, as economists polled by Reuters expected a 1% increase.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:46 IST
Chile's economy up for 2nd straight quarter but recovery still falters

Chile's economy grew for the second quarter in a row in early 2023 but failed to impress market participants as recovery in the world's largest copper producer appears to remain hesitant.

Gross domestic product rose 0.8% in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, the central bank said on Thursday, up from a small 0.1% expansion a quarter before but below market consensus, as economists polled by Reuters expected a 1% increase. Chile faced a slowdown last year after recovering rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic downturn, which drove inflation higher and forced the central bank to put in place aggressive monetary tightening.

The recent economic gains broke a streak of three quarter-on-quarter declines seen in 2022, but are unlikely to drive continuous growth. "The headline figure masks signs of pronounced weakness," Capital Economics' emerging markets economist Kimberley Sperrfechter said. "We expect the economy to struggle over the coming quarters amid tight monetary policy and project a 0.3% contraction over 2023 as a whole."

The central bank itself still sees high consumer prices hindering "sustainable" growth in the Andean country in the near term, having forecast this year's gross domestic product to grow 0.5% in the most optimistic scenario. The lower-end of its outlook for 2023 stands at a 0.5% contraction, while in the next year GDP would expand 1% to 2%, less than previously forecast, according to projections released last month.

Underscoring the challenges, the Chilean economy shrunk 0.6% on a yearly basis in the first three months of 2023, according to central bank data. That was, nonetheless, better than the 0.9% contraction expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The drop was driven by falling internal demand, which slipped 8.0% in the period due to lower investments and consumption, the central bank said in a statement, even as net exports increased. "Activities posted mixed results," the bank said. "Commerce and the agricultural and forestry sectors were the ones with greater downward influence, while personal services posted the main upward contribution."

It was "a decent Q1, but output is weakening on a sequential basis," said Pantheon Macroeconomics' Andres Abadia, noting that activity has been more resilient than initially expected but tight financial conditions were starting to bite. The central bank held interest rates at a cycle-high of 11.25% earlier this month, but market participants see room for cuts ahead, projecting the benchmark rate to fall to 9.75% within five months.

Lower rates are likely to help growth momentum to gather speed further ahead but risks remain tilted to the downside, Abadia said, forecasting "a slowdown in Q2 and relatively sluggish performance in H2" with GDP growth of 0.5% this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023