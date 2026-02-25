Left Menu

Leopard Alert: School Evacuated in Govindpuram

A search operation was launched in Govindpuram after a leopard was spotted at Greenfield Public School. The school was evacuated and closed for safety. Authorities set up a security perimeter and advised residents to remain indoors. The leopard's route is being traced by wildlife experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:00 IST
  India

A leopard sighting has sparked a major search operation in the Govindpuram area, involving the Greenfield Public School. The school's CCTV captured the wild cat on its premises, prompting immediate evacuation by the forest department.

The Divisional Forest Officer, Isha Singh, confirmed that the school is temporarily closed, with police creating a security perimeter to ensure civilian safety. Specialised teams with tranquilisers are actively working in the area, prioritising the safe relocation of the leopard.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors while wildlife experts trace the leopard's entry route, believed to be from the Garh Mukteswar side. Authorities are urging the public to refrain from spreading rumors on social media to prevent panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

