Ford recalls 422,000 SUVs because rear view camera display may fail

Ford Motor Co is recalling 422,000 sport utility vehicles in the United States because the video output may fail even after getting a prior recall repair, preventing the rear view camera image from displaying. The new recall covers 2020 through 2023 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair SUVs with a 360-degree camera.

The recall expands and replaces prior Ford callbacks for the same issue in 2021 and 2023. Ford last year updated the image processing module (IPMB) software in an effort to address the issue. Ford said on Thursday it is "working together with suppliers to identify root cause and provide the correct remedy as quickly as possible".

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the loss of the rear view camera image can reduce the driver's rear visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 26.

Last year, Ford said it had reports of 17 minor crashes relating to the recall issue and more than 2,100 warranty reports. Ford said Thursday it had 29 claims of vehicles exhibiting symptoms of malfunctioning screens after getting the 2023 recall repair. Ford said it has 250 warranty reports alleging malfunctioning rear camera images after getting the 2023 recall repair and one allegation of a minor crash related to a loss of rear-view camera image.

The NHTSA in August 2021 opened an investigation after Ford in 2020 recalled 620,246 vehicles for another rear camera issue. The investigation is reviewing if Ford had recalled the vehicles in a timely fashion and if it recalled enough vehicles.

