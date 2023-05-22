Left Menu

Sicily's Catania airport reopens after Mount Etna ash disruption

Catania airport has reopened after being forced to suspend flights on Sunday when nearby Mount Etna spewed volcanic ash onto its runways, the airport operator said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 16:20 IST
Catania airport has reopened after being forced to suspend flights on Sunday when nearby Mount Etna spewed volcanic ash onto its runways, the airport operator said on Monday. Flights to and from the airport in eastern Sicily, an important tourist destination, faced delays on Monday as airlines tried to clear the backlog caused by the stoppage.

The 3,330 metre (10,925 ft) volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, firing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island. The last major eruption was in 1992. Cars in the city of Catania were covered in a layer of dark gritty dust over the weekend. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

