Leading Personalities and Brands from Asia and UK celebrated India Week 2023 at United Kingdom

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], May 23: The number of Asian businesses investing in the UK have grown over the years, including a considerable jump from the previous year, despite Brexit uncertainties. To celebrate this growing UK-India partnership globally, WBR Corp UK Limited and EPG conducted India Week 2023. As the UK and India reach the closing stages of agreeing a bilateral Free Trade Agreement, India Week 2023 was organized as an annual get-together of change-makers, policy and business leaders for high-level discussions on pertinent topics. India Week 2023 was conducted in form of various events spread over Leicester, Oxford and London in United Kingdom. It focused on mutual interests in the areas of Education, Innovation, Policy, Thought Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Technology etc. The event saw participation from more than 1500 attendees over the five days, including 100+ international delegates from India, Bangladesh, Malta, Singapore and the USA. In a true celebration of the breadth of India, MPs, Members of Legislative Assembly and other policymakers attended the event. These included Telangana Minister of IT K T Rama Rao, Ruth Cadbury, Arlene Foster, Lord Richard Harrington, Baroness Verma, MP Seema Malhotra, MP Valerie Vaz, Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkim Sangma, Rajesh Agrawal, Pradyot Manikya - Chairman Tipra Motha (Tripura), Jayesh Ranjan - IAS Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology Telengana, Umar Kamaal Farooqui - National Spokesperson NCP (Maharashtra), Supriya Shrinate - National Spokesperson INC etc. The India Week Events comprised of the following May 9, 2023 - Education Innovation Conference and Education Leaders' Awards at Oxford Townhall, OxfordMay 11, 2023: Ideas for India Conference at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, UKMay 11, 2023 - Asian UK Business Meet and Awards Dinner at The House of Commons, London, UKMay 12, 2023 - Ideas for India Conference at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, UKMay 12, 2023 - Black Tie Celebration Dinner at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, UK The primary objective of the Asian UK Business meet and awards, that are a result of a comprehensive market research study, is to identify and recognise fastest growing organisations and entrepreneurs across a range of industries. The winners have been chosen on the basis of comprehensive profiling and after extensive background check of nominated organisations or individuals. The Education Leaders' Awards was to celebrate the achievements of outstanding institutions and educationists from Asia and UK. Ms. Shilpa Gupta, Director WBR Corp UK Limited said, "The main aim for organising Asian UK Business Meet & Excellence Awards is to create a common platform for Asian and UK entrepreneurs, professionals and like-minded businesses to network and identify potential areas of investment in the UK and vice-versa. The mission of these awards is to recognise Asian businesses that have excelled in various fields, and support those who seek to do business in the UK." LIST OF THE WINNERS OF ASIAN UK EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2023 @ THE HOUSE OF COMMONS

* Most Prominent Philanthropic Organization Contributing Towards Value-Based Education: Sarva Vishwavidyalaya Kelavani Mandal * Most Prominent Health and Wellness Products Company of the Year: Asclepius Wellness Private Limited

* Most Promising CBSE School Promoting Holistic Education: Mount Zion International School * Best Emerging Craft Brewery of the Year: Ironhill Brewery LLP

* Most Reliable IT & Digital Marketing Services Company of the Year: Creation Infoways Pvt. Ltd. * Most Promising Poultry Company of the Year: SRAF Proteins Private Limited

* Most Promising Blockchain Technology Organisation in South-East Asia: Thai Green Power Solution Co. Ltd. * Most Promising Sports & Travel Lifestyle Company of the Year: Hermes Voyages Pvt. Ltd.

* Leading Manufacturer of Non-Woven Fabric, Biodegradable & Paper Products (Eco-Friendly Products): NIVA Green Industries India Private Limited * Most Promising Social Change Maker & Educationist of the Year : Sushma Chordiya

* Most Prominent School Consulting Firm of the Year (K12 Schools): EROCON * Iconic Business Leader of the Year: Dr Tarun M Tandel, T3 Group of Companies

* Best Emerging Election Strategists and Analysts of the Year: Decoding Dynamics Pvt. Ltd. * Most Promising Multistate Cooperative Housing Society: Bharath Lajhna Multi-State Housing Co-Operative Society Limited

* Most Trusted Risk Management Company of the Year for Medical Fraternity: Apex Insurance Consultant Ltd. * Best Emerging Overseas Education & Immigration Consultants of the Year: JVT Immigration Consultants Private Limited

* Most Promising Dental Implantologist & Philanthropist of the Year: Dr Ankit Desai * Fastest Growing Media House in India: Gujarat First 24*7 News Channel & OTTINDIA Digital Network

* Most Promising Numerologist, Reiki Grandmaster, Metaphysical Healer & Paranormal Expert of the Year: Rajeeb Lochan Panda * Most Trusted Real Estate Company of the Year: Shree Siddhi Group

* Most Promising Edupreneur & Social Activist of the Year: Dr D. Dev Anand * Best Emerging Stock Market Expert of the Year: Onkar Hase

* Most Promising Private Institution for Nursing & Pharmacy Education: Chitravansham Group of College * Most Notable Entrepreneur of the Year (Gold Hallmarking Sector): Arnold Arasu Julian

LIST OF THE WINNERS OF EDUCATION LEADERS' AWARDS 2023 @ THE OXFORD TOWNHALL * Most Promising University Promoting Project-Based Experiential Learning Pedagogy: REVA University

* Best Private University in Academics, Research & Placement: Desh Bhagat University * Most Prominent Art School of the Year: Little Artists Art Studio Pte. Ltd.

* Most Promising IT Training & Skill Development Company: Technoglobe * Best School for Quality Education with Global Perspective: NPS International School

* Most Promising School Administrator & Educationist of the Year: Dr Fr. P. Joselin * Most Promising English Language & Soft Skills Educator of the Year: Dr Zareena Sultana

* Notable Educationist of the Year (Information Science & Engineering): Prof. Vasudev K Parvati * Social Impact Award for Early Education: Dr Rabindranath Mukherjee

* Iconic Education Leader and Social Influencer of the Year: Dr Dev Anand * Most Enterprising Woman Entrepreneur of the Year: Dr Chandni Kapadia

* Eminent Educationist of the Year in Field of Graphology: Dr Kaushalya Rameshchandra Desai * Most Promising Institute for Skill Development & Job Oriented Courses: MIMT

* Most Promising Legal Practitioner - Protection of Human & Animals Rights, Constitutional Law & Criminal Justice: Adv. Masooda Jan

