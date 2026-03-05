Nepal's Historic Election: A Call for Change

On Thursday, Nepal witnessed its first general elections following the ousting of the government by passionate Gen Z protests. The elections centered around critical issues such as corruption and leadership transition in the politically sensitive country.

With a voter turnout of approximately 60%, the electoral process has captured the attention of neighboring India, which is keen on fostering political stability in Nepal and strengthening bilateral developmental ties. India's Ministry of External Affairs praised Nepal for the successful polls, carried out under challenging conditions.

The Rastriya Swotantra Party, founded by former rapper and former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, has emerged as a formidable competitor against established parties like the Nepali Congress and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), signaling a potential shift in Nepal's political landscape.

