Nepal's Historic Election: A Call for Change

Nepal held its first general elections since Gen Z protests toppled the government, focusing on corruption and leadership change. India closely watched the election, hoping for stability. The Rastriya Swotantra Party, led by ex-rapper Balendra Shah, challenges dominant parties. Voter turnout was around 60%, indicating strong public engagement.

Updated: 05-03-2026 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

On Thursday, Nepal witnessed its first general elections following the ousting of the government by passionate Gen Z protests. The elections centered around critical issues such as corruption and leadership transition in the politically sensitive country.

With a voter turnout of approximately 60%, the electoral process has captured the attention of neighboring India, which is keen on fostering political stability in Nepal and strengthening bilateral developmental ties. India's Ministry of External Affairs praised Nepal for the successful polls, carried out under challenging conditions.

The Rastriya Swotantra Party, founded by former rapper and former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, has emerged as a formidable competitor against established parties like the Nepali Congress and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), signaling a potential shift in Nepal's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

