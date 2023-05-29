Coast Guard rescues six Indian fishermen stuck near maritime boundary

The Coast Guard on Monday said it has rescued six fishermen who were stuck in a boat near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) for two days.

The boat was stranded since May 27 due to engine failure, a Coast Guard release said.

The Coast Guard Mandapam unit rescued the fishermen on Sunday, after receiving information that an Indian Fishing Boat had not returned to the harbour.

''The ICG unit at Mandapam redirected a Coast Guard ship ICGS C-432 that was already on patrol in the area, to search for the missing fishing boat. After extensive search, the Coast Guard ship located the fishing boat drifting close to IMBL about 16 nm (nautical miles) from Pamban Light,'' the release said.

The fishermen on the boat informed the Coast Guard that they were unable to make their way back, as a shaft had broken and fallen into the sea. Thus, the boat was stuck in the same location for two days. The fishermen were taken on board by the Coast Guard ship and provided with necessary assistance. Later, the fishing boat was towed back to north Mandapam fishing harbour, it said.

