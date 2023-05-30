Left Menu

Wife of senior Kerala police official in police custody on charges of cheating

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 30-05-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 00:16 IST
Kerala Police on Monday took into custody the wife of a senior officer of the force based on several complaints of cheating registered against her, officials said.

A senior official from the district told PTI that the woman, Nazareth, was taken into custody from her residence in the Thrissur district and brought to Malappuram.

''There are around nine cases registered against her. There are also allegations that she took money from various people assuring jobs in the railways,'' the official said.

The woman, who is the wife of a deputy superintendent of police in the Thrissur district, will be taken for medical examination and arrest will follow, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

