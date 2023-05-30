Left Menu

Apollo Micro Systems board approves Rs 200-cr fund raising plan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 12:08 IST
Apollo Micro Systems board approves Rs 200-cr fund raising plan
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) is looking to raise Rs 200 crore to execute its expansion plans through acquisition route.

A decision on the fund raising plan was approved by the board of directors at its meeting on Monday.

''The board has approved proposal to borrow funds to an amount not exceeding Rs 200 for expansion of facility... acquisition of technologies or companies,'' AMSL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The board also approved appointment of Sudarshan Chiluveru, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as the Compliance Officer officer of the company with effect from June 1, 2023.

During financial year 2022-23, the company has posted a total income of Rs 298.80 crore, higher from Rs 243.95 crore in FY22.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023