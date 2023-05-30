Left Menu

2 Italian agents, 1 ex-Israeli agent among 4 dead in boat that capsized in storm on Italian lake

Some survivors managed to swim to shore, while others were picked up by other boats.Media reports said the boat had traveled to the lakes islands and stopped for lunch in the Piedmont region.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:21 IST
2 Italian agents, 1 ex-Israeli agent among 4 dead in boat that capsized in storm on Italian lake

Two Italian intelligence agents and one retired Israeli agent were among the four dead when a sudden storm sank a houseboat hired for a pleasure cruise this weekend on a northern Italian lake, authorities said Tuesday.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the death of one Israeli citizen, saying he was a retiree from the Israeli security forces. It didn't provide a name or age or give details on what he had done professionally.

A government official overseeing Italy's secret services, Alfredo Mantovano, has expressed condolences for the deaths of two agents, a man and a woman, who were on board.

The fourth victim was identified as a Russian woman who was part of the two-person crew.

Police on Tuesday said they had no further information of the identities or professions of the 19 other people on board when the boat capsized off shore near the town of Lisanza, on the southern end of the lake that extends north into Switzerland. Some survivors managed to swim to shore, while others were picked up by other boats.

Media reports said the boat had traveled to the lake's islands and stopped for lunch in the Piedmont region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023