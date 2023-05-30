States should adopt innovative models and offer package deals for faster investments: Piyush Goyal

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman today chaired the 2nd meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority constituted to review the activities of National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ministry of Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the meeting.

The Apex Monitoring Authority comprises of Finance Minister as Chairperson, Minister-in- charge, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Minister of Railways, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Shipping, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, and Chief Minister(s) of States concerned. Chief Ministers from four states, viz. Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra; Ministers from 9 States viz. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Rajasthan besides senior officials from all the states attended the meeting.

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman at the very outset, thanked the State Chief Ministers and Ministers for their continued support and cooperation in the development of NICDIT projects and appreciated the efforts made by the NICDIT team in the successful implementation of its projects.

She emphasized upon the need to ensure continued coordination between the Central and the State Governments and said they should work collectively as ‘Team India.’ Union Finance Minister stated that “FIRE Corridors = F – Freight; I – Industrial; R – Railways; E – Expressways” will ignite industrialization & economic development in India.

The Finance Minister stated that the rapidity with which the infrastructure is being developed since 2014 needs to be maintained. She urged the State Governments and NICDIT to maintain the same momentum for realizing the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of a Developed India by 2047.

She urged all the States to tie up loose ends and move forward and resolve all pending issues through greater exchange and sharing of information to expedite the progress of works in the respective States.

Shri Piyush Goyal emphasized upon the financial viability of the projects. He urged the States for faster allotment of lands at reasonable rates. He stated that States should adopt innovative models and offer package deals etc. for faster investments. He said that electricity rates should be affordable and consistent as high rates of electricity are a deterrent to the industry.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister urged the State Governments to expedite acquisition of contiguous, litigation encumbrance free land and grant early environmental clearances for the NICDIT projects. He further stated that States should focus on expediting the finalization and execution of the Shareholders Agreements and State Support Agreements.

He directed NICDC to foreclose the projects where the State Government is not able to provide committed land in a time bound manner and to conceive projects in other states that are willing to offer land to expedite investments in their respective states.

He concluded by saying, India is making rapid strides towards Aatmnirbharta and continuous support from States will be the best contribution in this nation building process.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal stated that the development of economic zones in and around ports may also be looked into. This was followed by a special address by Shri Suman K Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog.

The meeting started with a brief overview of the National Industrial Corridor Programme by the Secretary, DPIIT & Chairman, NICDC, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh who talked about the status of land allotment and investment mobilized till date in his welcome address.

Smt. Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary- Logistics, DPIIT and CEO & MD, NICDC presented action taken on the directions of the 1st meeting and further spoke about the recent developments in the industrial corridor projects and gave a brief overview about the projects which are in the pipeline. During the presentation, she highlighted the adoption of PM’s GatiShakti National Master Plan in Industrial Corridor projects. Smt. Dawra also apprised that as per the directions of the Union Finance Minister in the previous meeting, Round Table Conferences, Roadshows & meetings with international associations are being organised at different places with the support of States & SPVs.

Chief Ministers/Ministers of Industries/Senior Officials of the respective states spoke about the projects which are/or will be undertaken in their jurisdiction and the steps they are taking to ease the land allotment process and to give faster clearances. They assured that all possible support will be extended to the projects under NICDIT for early implementation on the ground.

The meeting proved to be a valuable platform for key stakeholders to discuss and exchange ideas on the progress, challenges, and future strategies related to the National Industrial Corridor Development Program. It presented an opportunity to align efforts, foster collaboration, and accelerate the development of industrial infrastructure across the country. Further steps to be taken into consideration for the advancement of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme were the main points of discussion during the meeting of Apex Authority.

The National Industrial Corridor Development Program aims to establish a network of industrial corridors that will serve as engines of economic growth, promote industrialization, and create employment opportunities across India. The program focuses on developing world-class infrastructure, attracting investments, and fostering sustainable industrial development.

