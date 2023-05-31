Left Menu

Promoter abrdn exits HDFC Life, sells entire stake for Rs 2,069 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:30 IST
Promoter abrdn exits HDFC Life, sells entire stake for Rs 2,069 cr

Abrdn, a promoter of HDFC Life Insurance, on Wednesday divested its entire 1.66 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 2,069 crore through open market transactions.

Abrdn offloaded 3.56 crore shares of HDFC Life in 15 tranches through its affiliate abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd.

SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, BofA Securities Europe SA, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte, Norges Bank and among others were the buyers of the shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 sold 3,56,94,105 shares, amounting to 1.66 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 579.6 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 2,068.83 crore.

As of the March quarter, abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd held more than 3.56 crore shares, equivalent to 1.66 per cent stake in Mumbai-based HDFC Life.

On Wednesday, shares of HDFC Life Insurance rose 1.04 per cent to close at Rs 591.55 per piece on the BSE. During the day, the stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 602.75 per apiece on the bourse. UK-based abrdn is a global investment company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023