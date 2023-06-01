Left Menu

Hyundai Motor sales in May rises 16 pc to 59,601 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:29 IST
Hyundai Motor sales in May rises 16 pc to 59,601 units
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday reported 16.26 per cent rise in total sales at 59,601 units in May as compared to the same month last year.

The company had posted a total sales of 51,263 units in May 2022, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales grew 14.91 per cent at 48,601 units as compared to 42,293 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Exports were at 11,000 units last month as against 8,970 units in the same period a year ago, up 22.63 per cent.

HMIL COO Tarun Garg said the company's double-digit sales growth in May was fuelled by its SUVs Creta and Venue. The recently launched all-new Verna sedan also received good response, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

