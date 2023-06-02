Dhanbad rail division tops among 58 divisions in freight loading in first 2 months of FY24

Dhanbad rail division under the East Central Railway (ECR) has again set a new record in freight loading and earning in the first two months of the current financial year, an official said on Friday. The divisional railway manager (DRM) of Dhanbad Division, Kamal Kishore Sinha, said it is the highest among 58 rail divisions across the country. In April and May of the ongoing fiscal, Dhanbad Division registered a freight loading of 31.18 million tonne, which is 9.13 per cent higher than the last fiscal, he said. The division had achieved a freight loading of 28.57 million tonne in the first two months of 2022-23. The Dhanbad division has earned Rs 4,143. 56 crore from freight loading in the first two months of the current financial year which is 13.7 per cent more than April-May of the previous financial year, he added. In the 2022-23 fiscal also, the division had set a record in freight loading and revenue earning among all 58 divisions in the country. The division had registered freight loading of 171.32 million tonne and earned a revenue of Rs 23,006 crore in the previous fiscal, which was also the highest among all the rail divisions of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)