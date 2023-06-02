Left Menu

Dhanbad rail division tops among 58 divisions in freight loading in first 2 months of FY24

The division had registered freight loading of 171.32 million tonne and earned a revenue of Rs 23,006 crore in the previous fiscal, which was also the highest among all the rail divisions of the country.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-06-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:27 IST
Dhanbad rail division tops among 58 divisions in freight loading in first 2 months of FY24

Dhanbad rail division under the East Central Railway (ECR) has again set a new record in freight loading and earning in the first two months of the current financial year, an official said on Friday. The divisional railway manager (DRM) of Dhanbad Division, Kamal Kishore Sinha, said it is the highest among 58 rail divisions across the country. In April and May of the ongoing fiscal, Dhanbad Division registered a freight loading of 31.18 million tonne, which is 9.13 per cent higher than the last fiscal, he said. The division had achieved a freight loading of 28.57 million tonne in the first two months of 2022-23. The Dhanbad division has earned Rs 4,143. 56 crore from freight loading in the first two months of the current financial year which is 13.7 per cent more than April-May of the previous financial year, he added. In the 2022-23 fiscal also, the division had set a record in freight loading and revenue earning among all 58 divisions in the country. The division had registered freight loading of 171.32 million tonne and earned a revenue of Rs 23,006 crore in the previous fiscal, which was also the highest among all the rail divisions of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023