Left Menu

Kerala govt to discuss exorbitant fares with airlines ferrying expats from Gulf countries, mulls use of charter flights

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-06-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 19:04 IST
Kerala govt to discuss exorbitant fares with airlines ferrying expats from Gulf countries, mulls use of charter flights
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Friday decided to hold discussions with airline companies in the wake of long-pending complaints of expatriates in the Gulf region about exorbitant ticket fares to the state during festive and vacation seasons.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, took up the matter to examine how the state government could intervene in the matter, an official statement said.

The meeting also decided to examine whether chartered flights are available from Gulf countries for a lesser rate than airline companies.

''The meeting has decided to hold talks with airline companies. Discussions will also be held with companies that can coordinate chartered flights from various gulf countries,'' the statement said.

The state government had already made it clear that it would intervene in the issue and take favourable steps to get air tickets to Keralites who are coming to their home state from the Gulf region, it said.

The government had allocated funds for the same during the Budget and the meeting was conducted today as a follow-up step.

The online meeting was attended by Chief Secretary V P Joy, and other senior officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023