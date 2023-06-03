Left Menu

Mexico recovers top airspace safety rating from US -media report

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 01:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 01:21 IST
Mexico recovers top airspace safety rating from US -media report

Mexico has recovered the top airspace safety rating from U.S. aviation regulators, local newspaper El Financiero reported on Friday citing anonymous sources.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating in 2021, blocking Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights. Restoring the FAA's Category 1 safety rating would clear airlines including Aeromexico and Volaris to add new routes to the United States and potentially carry out marketing agreements with U.S. carriers.

Asked to confirm Mexico's recovery of the Category 1 rating, an FAA spokesperson said in a brief emailed response that the agency continues "to provide assistance to Mexico's civil aviation authority." Mexican authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
3
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global
4
Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 2023

Formula 1: A look at current constructor standings ahead of Barcelona GP 202...

 Barcelona

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023