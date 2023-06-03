Left Menu

No one from reserved coaches of Bengaluru-Howrah train injured or dead, few in GS coach wounded: Officials on Odisha train crash

According to an update available from Balasore, officials said the unaffected portion of the train with passengers has left towards its destination -- Howrah.The unaffected portion of Tr.No.12864 engine plus 20 coaches on being given fit to run with speed restriction of 10 kmph at 00.58 hrs.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-06-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 11:22 IST
No one from reserved coaches of Bengaluru-Howrah train injured or dead, few in GS coach wounded: Officials on Odisha train crash
Visual of the spot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Following the horrific train crash in Odisha involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Railway officials here on Saturday said as per the latest information available, no one from the reserved coaches got injured or died, while few passengers from the General Seating (GS) coach had some injuries.

The overturned GS and SLRD (Brake Van) coaches are still being restored and rescue works are on, they said.

At least 238 people have been killed and over 900 injured in the crash in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

Officials of the South Western Railways (SWR) here said 994 reserved and around 300 unreserved passengers are estimated to have boarded the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVB) in the city.

It is learnt that 2 GS coaches and Brake Van of the express train that left from SMVB derailed, they said, ''As they were unreserved coaches, it will take some time to ascertain identity of passengers. In reserved coaches, details of passengers including contact number are available in the database as they are registered during reservation of ticket.'' Upon receipt of more updates, more details would be shared with the public, they added.

According to an update available from Balasore, officials said the unaffected portion of the train with passengers has left towards its destination -- Howrah.

''The unaffected portion of Tr.No.12864 (engine plus 20 coaches) on being given fit to run with speed restriction of 10 kmph at 00.58 hrs. and the rake arrived at Balasore at 03.42 hrs,'' the update said.

After detaching the damaged coach from the rake at Balasore, the remaining 19 coaches with passengers onboard left Balasore at 05.08 am and continued its onward journey towards Howrah, the express train's destination, with speed restriction of 40 kmph, the update further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

