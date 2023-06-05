MintGenie, a Learning App for Early Investors by HT Labs Grabs GOLD at the INMA New York for Best New Digital Product

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], June 5: HT Labs, a leading innovator in the digital media industry, is thrilled to announce that its flagship learners app for early investors, Mintgenie, has been awarded the prestigious 'BEST NEW DIGITAL PRODUCT' at the recent INMA Awards held at New York's Harvard Club. Securing the first-place position, Mintgenie: "Learn to Invest by Playing in the Stock Market" has solidified its status as an unparalleled gamified financial tool for early learners. This accolade exemplifies HT Labs' commitment to innovation and reinforces its position as a leader in the industry.

Mintgenie is a revolutionary financial app designed to provide an all-encompassing experience for early to late investors. It leverages advanced algorithms and cutting-edge technology to offer personalized investment recommendations based on the user's investment horizon, risk tolerance, risk capacity, and psychological biases. MintGenie has gamified the stock market and made it interesting for early investors and learners by allowing them to use virtual money to buy stocks in the real time stock market. The friendly "genie" serves as a reliable companion, providing guidance and support whenever users make mistakes or seek advice. Furthermore, Mintgenie provides advanced analytics exclusively available to experienced users, making it a comprehensive solution for investors at all levels. "We are incredibly proud to receive the 'BEST NEW DIGITAL PRODUCT' award for Mintgenie at the INMA Awards. Mintgenie demonstrates our dedication to providing innovative solutions that empower individuals to navigate the complexities of the financial world with confidence. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team," said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder, HT Labs.

The INMA Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in news brands, highlighting innovation and best practices across various categories such as media features, subscriptions, advertising, data and insights, product, and newsroom innovation. Among the 40 first-place winners across 20 categories, Mintgenie emerged as a trailblazing digital product that optimizes the use of technology to cater to the needs of the next generation of investors. The International News Media Association (INMA) is a globally renowned organization that serves as a valuable resource for news media companies seeking to grow revenue, audience, and brand in an era of significant market transformation. Through its platform, INMA shares global best practices and fosters collaboration among industry leaders.

HT Labs is a leading innovator in the digital media industry, committed to developing ground-breaking products and services that revolutionize the way individuals consume and interact with news and information. With a focus on technology-driven solutions, HT Labs aims to empower users with tools and platforms that enhance their digital experience.

