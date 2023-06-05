Man punched in face in road rage near Sikandarpur Metro Station

A 56-year-old man was allegedly punched in face by an unidentified car driver in a road rage incident near Sikandarpur Metro Station here, police said on Monday.

The victim, Sanjay Bhagat, in his complaint said he was returning after dropping off his wife at the metro station on Sunday afternoon when a man from Volkswagen car behind him came out and punched him, said police.

Bhagat, a resident of DLF phase 2, alleged he was assaulted even when his car did not touch the other man's car.

''I was returning after dropping my wife at the metro station, a man driving a Volkswagen car came from behind and applied the emergency brake. While my car did not even touch his car, he started abusing me and shouted at me.

''He got down from the car and opened the driver's side door of my car and punched me hard under my right eye and threatened to kill me before leaving,'' Bhagat said in his complaint.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at DLF Phase 2 Police Station.

''We have got the registration number of the car and are trying to identify the accused. He will be arrested soon,'' said the investigating officer.

