Left Menu

No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport - NHK

(0200 GMT). The broadcaster showed footage of Eva Airways and Thai Airways jets on the ground. Part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looked to be broken, and what appeared to be fragments could be seen near the runway. Japan's transport ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 10:07 IST
No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport - NHK
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry.

No injuries occurred, NHK said, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport at about 11 a.m. (0200 GMT). The broadcaster showed footage of Eva Airways and Thai Airways jets on the ground.

Part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looked to be broken, and what appeared to be fragments could be seen near the runway. Japan's transport ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023