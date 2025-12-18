Power Play: Congress Legislators Gather Amidst Leadership Speculation
A dinner meeting hosted by Congress Minister Satish Jarkiholi, attended by over 30 like-minded lawmakers, highlights the ongoing leadership struggle within the party. The gathering included discussions on political matters and leadership roles in the state, underscoring potential changes as Siddaramaiah’s tenure is questioned.
In a strategic gathering dining table meeting, senior Congress Minister Satish Jarkiholi hosted over 30 legislators amidst an internal leadership tussle within the ruling party. Discussions at the gathering, which took place during the ongoing winter session in the state, revolved around the political climate and leadership positions.
Jarkiholi, seen as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's close ally, downplayed the political implications, labeling it a casual meeting of like-minded individuals. However, the presence of notable figures such as Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah and MLA K N Rajanna hinted at more substantial conversations about the state's political trajectory.
The meeting fuels ongoing speculation of a shift in leadership, further ignited by rumors of a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. As the Congress government reached its mid-term mark, lawmakers continue to navigate the complex dynamics of state politics.
