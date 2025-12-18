Left Menu

Court Challenges 'Honourable' Title for Bureaucrats

The Allahabad High Court has raised doubts about the use of the term 'honourable' for state bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh, prompting it to ask the principal secretary of the revenue department to provide a legal explanation. The trend of using the term for officials has come under scrutiny by the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:10 IST
Court Challenges 'Honourable' Title for Bureaucrats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has cast doubt on the legitimacy of using the term 'honourable' for bureaucrats and officials within the Uttar Pradesh state machinery. The court has sought a personal affidavit from the state's principal secretary of the revenue department to clarify the legal grounds for such a prefix.

During the hearing of a petition filed by Yogesh Sharma, Justices Ajay Bhanot and Garima Prashad questioned why the 'Additional Commissioner, Appeal' is referred to as 'Hon'ble Additional Commissioner, Appeal.' The bench observed that using such titles for bureaucrats could undermine the status of constitutional authorities and courts.

The court highlighted a trend where various state official ranks are being given the 'honourable' prefix in correspondence and orders. Pointing out that such titles should be reserved for ministers and sovereign functionaries, the court directed the principal secretary to provide clarity on any existing protocols for affixing 'honourable' to official designations. The case is scheduled for another hearing on December 19.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025