Court Challenges 'Honourable' Title for Bureaucrats

The Allahabad High Court has cast doubt on the legitimacy of using the term 'honourable' for bureaucrats and officials within the Uttar Pradesh state machinery. The court has sought a personal affidavit from the state's principal secretary of the revenue department to clarify the legal grounds for such a prefix.

During the hearing of a petition filed by Yogesh Sharma, Justices Ajay Bhanot and Garima Prashad questioned why the 'Additional Commissioner, Appeal' is referred to as 'Hon'ble Additional Commissioner, Appeal.' The bench observed that using such titles for bureaucrats could undermine the status of constitutional authorities and courts.

The court highlighted a trend where various state official ranks are being given the 'honourable' prefix in correspondence and orders. Pointing out that such titles should be reserved for ministers and sovereign functionaries, the court directed the principal secretary to provide clarity on any existing protocols for affixing 'honourable' to official designations. The case is scheduled for another hearing on December 19.