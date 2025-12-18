Special NIA Court Expands Custody in Delhi Blast Case as Investigation Unfolds
A special NIA court has extended the custody of suspects in the Delhi blast case, intensifying its investigation. Yasir Ahmed Dar, the ninth accused, is in NIA custody until December 26. Authorities have also seized additional evidence, working jointly across multiple state law enforcement agencies to solve the case.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Special NIA Court at Patiala House has remanded Yasir Ahmed Dar into custody until December 26, following his arrest in connection with the Delhi blast case. He is identified as the ninth accused. This decision was made by Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana after confidential submissions from the agency's counsel, amidst rigorous security measures during the court proceedings.
Previously, the court had extended the custody period for Dr. Bilal Nasir Malla and Shoyeb, after their initial NIA custody had expired. Judge Chandana allowed the NIA's application to collect handwriting samples of Malla, which were subsequently recorded before a magistrate. A day later, Malla's voice samples were also collected to aid in the ongoing investigation.
The blast on November 10 killed 15 and injured over two dozen in a Hyundai i20 car. Umar Un Nabi, identified as the deceased driver, was an Assistant Professor from Al Falah University. The NIA has made several breakthroughs, including the seizure of another vehicle linked to Nabi, as they continue to work with police forces across various states to piece together this complex case.
ALSO READ
Delhi SHO Caught in Bribery Scandal: Investigation Continues
Tragic Car Fire Claims Life: Mystery and Investigation Unfold
Ninth Arrest in Red Fort Blast Investigation: Yasir Ahmad Dar in Custody
NIA arrests J-K resident Yasir Ahmad Dar in connection with Red Fort area blast case; 9th arrest in case: Officials.
PTI Lawmakers Under Investigation in Islamabad