Special NIA Court Expands Custody in Delhi Blast Case as Investigation Unfolds

In a significant development, the Special NIA Court at Patiala House has remanded Yasir Ahmed Dar into custody until December 26, following his arrest in connection with the Delhi blast case. He is identified as the ninth accused. This decision was made by Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana after confidential submissions from the agency's counsel, amidst rigorous security measures during the court proceedings.

Previously, the court had extended the custody period for Dr. Bilal Nasir Malla and Shoyeb, after their initial NIA custody had expired. Judge Chandana allowed the NIA's application to collect handwriting samples of Malla, which were subsequently recorded before a magistrate. A day later, Malla's voice samples were also collected to aid in the ongoing investigation.

The blast on November 10 killed 15 and injured over two dozen in a Hyundai i20 car. Umar Un Nabi, identified as the deceased driver, was an Assistant Professor from Al Falah University. The NIA has made several breakthroughs, including the seizure of another vehicle linked to Nabi, as they continue to work with police forces across various states to piece together this complex case.