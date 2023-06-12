Left Menu

UP: Two, including 5-year-old, killed in road accident in Maharajganj

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 12-06-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 11:18 IST
UP: Two, including 5-year-old, killed in road accident in Maharajganj
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A child and a 25-year-old man were killed and five others injured in a motorcycle-jeep collision here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at the Pipariya crossing under the Sonauli police station area on Sunday night, they said.

Sonauli police station SHO Abhishek Singh said the deceased have been identified as Suraj (25) and Ragini (5).

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and their condition has been stated to be stable, Singh said.

The jeep's driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said and added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023