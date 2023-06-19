Train services in Sealdah-Bangaon route disrupted due to signalling system glitch
Local train services in the Sealdah-Bangaon route of Eastern Railway were disrupted for some time on Monday morning due to a glitch in the signalling system at Madhyamgram station, a railway official said.
Many daily commuters were stranded in different railway stations as the train services were disrupted.
Eastern Railway spokesperson Kaushik Mitra said the incident took place at 7:48 am in the morning and was attended immediately and normal train services were restored by 8:30 am.
