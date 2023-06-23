Heathrow strikes off after security workers accept deal
Strikes at Heathrow Airport, Britain's busiest, were called off on Friday, after security workers accepted an improved pay deal, the Unite union said.
Walk-outs had been due on 31 days over the summer.
